The Frog Prince
The Frog Prince
This matinee fairytale, tailored for young children and their caregivers is told through the unique artform of Eurythmy. This October, Eugene Waldorf School and Waldorf Teacher Education Eugene will bring New York's Eurythmy Spring Valley to the Wildish Community Theater! Doors open at 12:30, show begins at 1:00.
Richard E. Wildish Community Theater
$5-10
01:00 PM - 01:45 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Eurythmy Spring Valley Ensemble of New York
Richard E. Wildish Community Theater
630 Main StSpringfield , Oregon 97477
541-868-0689