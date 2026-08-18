The Future of Electric Vehicle Charging

Anne Smart, Director of Global Public Policy for ChargePoint, will talk and answer questions about charging policy in Oregon, ongoing charger installation initiatives, apartment charging options, and the future of charging technology. Ms. Smart has spent more than a decade at the state and federal levels working to advance electric mobility.

This presentation is available in person and online. Pre-registration is required for Zoom access.

https://eaa-1967.clubexpress.com

Refreshments and social gathering begin at 6:30 pm. Presentation starts at 7:00 pm.

