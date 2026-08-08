The Great Books Tour 5K Fun Run
The Great Books Tour 5K Fun Run
Run with the Greats at Eugene's most delightfully nerdy 5K! The inaugural Great Books Tour Fun Run is a one-of-a-kind run/walk featuring humorous literary quote signs, costumes, the legendary Socratic Sprint, themed awards, and plenty of laughs along the way. Whether you're racing for a PR or strolling with friends, all ages and paces are welcome. Benefiting Gutenberg College.
Alton Baker Park
$35-$45
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gutenberg College
funrun@gutenberg.edu
Alton Baker Park
200 Day Island Rd.Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-4902
communityevents@eugene-or.gov