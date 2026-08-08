© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Great Books Tour 5K Fun Run

The Great Books Tour 5K Fun Run

Run with the Greats at Eugene's most delightfully nerdy 5K! The inaugural Great Books Tour Fun Run is a one-of-a-kind run/walk featuring humorous literary quote signs, costumes, the legendary Socratic Sprint, themed awards, and plenty of laughs along the way. Whether you're racing for a PR or strolling with friends, all ages and paces are welcome. Benefiting Gutenberg College.

Alton Baker Park
$35-$45
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gutenberg College
funrun@gutenberg.edu
https://www.greatbookstour.com
Alton Baker Park
200 Day Island Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-4902
communityevents@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Alton-Baker-Park-29