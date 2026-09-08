The Moth Mainstage: TIGHTROPE

One foot in front of another… Join The Moth this fall for TIGHTROPE, an evening of extraordinary true stories about what happens when there’s no clear path—only the courage to keep moving forward. Stories of balancing without a net. Trusting your gut. Taking the leap before you know where you’ll land. Of big gambles and near misses, quiet acts of bravery and glorious mistakes. Of sending the text, booking the flight, sharing the secret you’ve carried for years, and watching everything change. The Mainstage tour is The Moth’s signature live show, featuring a carefully curated lineup of tellers—writers, artists, adventurers, community members, and unexpected voices—sharing true personal stories, told live and without notes. Come spend an evening on the edge. One step can change the whole story. About The Moth The Moth is a global storytelling nonprofit with the mission to inspire people to listen and share openly, think and feel deeply, and expand their understanding of one another. Since 1997, The Moth has presented more than 70,000 true stories—told live and without notes—in 11 countries, across 4 continents. Today, The Moth produces 600+ live shows annually, as well as the Peabody Award-winning The Moth Radio Hour, and the popular The Moth Podcast. Through workshops for students, educators, adults, advocates, and professionals, The Moth guides thousands of new storytellers each year in finding and sharing their own voices. Learn more at themoth.org @MothStories