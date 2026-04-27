The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble: Spring Concert
The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble: Spring Concert
The 40 piece Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble will perform its annual spring concert with a variety of music to welcome Spring into your heart. The performance is free to the public.
Presbyterian Community Church, Florence
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble
5412709409
ebigler@peak.org
Presbyterian Community Church, Florence
3996 Highway 101Florence, Oregon 97439
541-997-7136
florencepresb@gmail.com