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The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble: Spring Concert

The Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble: Spring Concert

The 40 piece Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble will perform its annual spring concert with a variety of music to welcome Spring into your heart. The performance is free to the public.

Presbyterian Community Church, Florence
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble
5412709409
ebigler@peak.org
https://pcwindensemble.org/
Presbyterian Community Church, Florence
3996 Highway 101
Florence, Oregon 97439
541-997-7136
florencepresb@gmail.com
http://presbyterianflorenceoregon.org