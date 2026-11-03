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“The Scent of Science: What A Detection Dog Can Teach Us About Alaska’s Island Wolves”

“The Scent of Science: What A Detection Dog Can Teach Us About Alaska’s Island Wolves”

University of Oregon 221 Allen Hall, November 20th, 7:00-8:00 PM—OSU Ecology PhD student Kayla Fratt will give a free public presentation titled “The Scent of Science: What A Detection Dog Can Teach Us About Alaska’s Island Wolves.” Fratt is the co-founder of the nonprofit K-9 Conservationists which connects trained detection dog teams with scientists working in conservation research. With her dogs, she’s worked on studies involving endangered black-footed ferrets, invasive zebra mussels, and bats killed by the spinning turbines on midwestern wind farms. She and her dogs are currently involved in a project involving Alexander Archipelago wolves in southeast Alaska.

221 Allen Hall, University of Oregon campus
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Natural History Society
https://eugenenaturalhistorysociety.org/

Artist Group Info

melissahartsmith@gmail.com
221 Allen Hall, University of Oregon campus
1020 University Street
Eugene, Oregon 97403
https://eugenenaturalhistorysociety.org/