University of Oregon 221 Allen Hall, November 20th, 7:00-8:00 PM—OSU Ecology PhD student Kayla Fratt will give a free public presentation titled “The Scent of Science: What A Detection Dog Can Teach Us About Alaska’s Island Wolves.” Fratt is the co-founder of the nonprofit K-9 Conservationists which connects trained detection dog teams with scientists working in conservation research. With her dogs, she’s worked on studies involving endangered black-footed ferrets, invasive zebra mussels, and bats killed by the spinning turbines on midwestern wind farms. She and her dogs are currently involved in a project involving Alexander Archipelago wolves in southeast Alaska.