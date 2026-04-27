THE SHADOW: A Reclaiming Experience

The SHADOW is a music-driven spoken word performance exploring mental health, silence, and healing through connection.

Inspired by the words of Sojourner Truth — “I sell the shadow to support the substance” — this experience reflects on what is often carried unseen, and what it means to bring those truths into voice and community.

Rooted in the current mental health realities in Oregon, the performance creates a shared space where audiences can reflect, feel seen, and reconnect through poetry, music, and presence.