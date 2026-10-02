The Storm- Eurythmy Spring Valley

The Storm, a pivotal moment in the life story of contemporary activist Julia Butterfly Hill will be told through the artform of Eurythmy. This October, Eugene Waldorf School and Waldorf Teacher Education Eugene will bring New York's Eurythmy Spring Valley Troupe to the Wildish Community Theater.

This performance has been created for an adult audience and is recommended for seventh graders and older. Younger children are welcome to attend the children's matinee of "The Frog Prince".