The Sugar Beets: Songbook Release Show

The Sugar Beets, Eugene’s beloved Americana ensemble, invite the community to celebrate the release of their much-anticipated songbook with a special concert on June 20, 2026, in the Jaqua Concert Hall at The Shedd Institute.

Known for their signature dual female lead singers, rhythmic grooves, heartfelt lyrics, multi-instrumentalists, and vibrant performances, a Sugar Beets show is a journey into the heart of the Pacific Northwest's artistic spirit. Their open-hearted original music, infectious playfulness, beautiful harmonies, and inspiring arrangements have been bringing audiences to their feet since 1990.

This unique event marks the culmination of a yearlong project led by Cykler Song Scholar Jack McGaughey, a graduate student in music composition at the UO School of Music and Dance, and keyboardist for The Sugar Beets. Through research, writing, and public events, Jack has explored and preserved the stories and songs of The Sugar Beets, highlighting their lasting cultural impact on the region. The songbook will include notation, chord charts, lyrics and, of course, credit to the songwriters including Beets’ founding member John Shenon and longtime songwriting partner Jeanine Emery. It will be available to purchase for the first time at the concert.

The event will showcase band members and original songs from every era since they met in the University of Oregon dorms in 1990. Featuring classic Beets favorites: "Higher", "Secret to Happiness", "The Heat Don’t Go", and obscure relics from their cassettes "Paraloocha Moon" (1992) and "You’re Not Real" (1993). The complete collection of The Sugar Beets' studio albums are available on streaming services, thanks to Jack’s work. Look forward to national treasure Paul Biondi on woodwinds, sheet music for sing-alongs, and plenty of room for dancing.

The Sugar Beets are: Marty Chilla (acoustic guitar, vocals and trippy sound effects), Matt Keenan (electric and standup bass), Megan Bassett (vocals and percussion), Jeremy Wegner (Mandolin, guitar, banjo, sitar, sarod), Dave Burham (fiddle, electric violin, vocals), Halie Loren (vocals, percussion), Theo Halpert (drums, percussion), Jack McGaughey (piano, keyboards, vocals), and Paul Biondi (woodwinds). Former bandmates to perform on June 20th are: Founding member Tanya Bunson (fiddle), Scotty Perey (keyboards and vocals), and Brianna Bassett (vocals).