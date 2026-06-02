The Summer Revue 2026: Almost Like Being In Love

The Shedd Institute’s E. Y. Harburg Academy for Musical Theatre presents "Almost Like Being In Love", a celebration of the legendary musical theatre team Alan Jay Lerner (lyrcist, 1918-86) and Frederick Loewe (composer, 1901-88). The pair's first Broadway and Holly hits included Brigadoon (1947), Paint Your Wagon (1951), My Fair Lady (1956), the film musical Gigi (1958), and Camelot (1960). These 5 shows are simply loaded with Songbook classics including "Almost Like Being In Love", "The Heather On The Hill", "They Call The Wind Maria", "Wand'rin' Star", "Wouldn't It Be Loverly", "The Rain In Spain", "I Could Have Danced All Night", "On The Street Where You Live", "I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face", "Thank Heaven For Little Girls", "Gigi", "The Simple Joys of Maidenhood", "How To Handle A Woman", "The Lusty Month Of May", "If Ever I Would Leave You", "I Loved You Once In Silence", and a host of show tunes that never fail to please!.

Two Shows: Saturday, August 1, 3:00p and 5:30pm – Adults $10.00, Youth $5.00