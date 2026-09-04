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Third Thursday: Wine, Art & Music at Argyle Winery

Third Thursday: Wine, Art & Music at Argyle Winery

Visit Argyle Winery and take a leisurely stroll through the heart of Oregon wine country and dive into the vibrant yet laid-back ambiance of Dundee’s Third Thursday. Each month, Dundee’s downtown corridor comes alive with live music, art demos, locally crafted goods, wine tasting specials, and offerings from food trucks and local eateries. This free event invites everyone to enjoy the best of wine, food, and community spirit in a warm and welcoming atmosphere—no RSVP required.

Argyle Winery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Argyle Winery
691 OR-99W
Dundee, Oregon 97115
https://argylewinery.com/