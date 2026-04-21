Thrive 360 Health Expo
Thrive 360 Health Expo
Thrive 360 is a FREE two-day Community Wellness Experience on May 16-17, 2026, at the Lane Events Center in Eugene. The event features local businesses, resources, live speakers, and interactive experiences centered around the 8 Dimensions of Wellness. Attendees can explore support for physical, emotional, social, financial, intellectual, occupational, environmental, and spiritual wellness, all in one place. Thrive 360 is also a fundraiser benefiting Lane Senior Support Coalition.
Lane Events Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Affordable At Home Care
541-632-3660
tmontes@affordableathomecare.com
Lane Events Center
796 W 13th Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97402
541.682.4292