Join the annual Tigard Festival of Balloons at Cook Family Park June 26–28! The three-day festival features hot air balloon launches, the popular NW Natural Night Glow, Landmark Ford Festival of Cars, live entertainment, family activities, food vendors, carnival rides, and community fundraising opportunities. Operated as a nonprofit event, the festival supports local organizations while offering visitors a weekend of colorful balloon displays and family-friendly fun.

New for 2026, the festival is offering sunrise hot air balloon flights in partnership with Portland Rose Balloons as the Festival’s official ride provider, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the event from the air with tickets sold separately.

Hours: Festival grounds open at 5 a.m. daily.

Hot air balloon launches are scheduled for 5:45–6:15 a.m., with free tethered rides from 6:30–7:30 a.m. (weather permitting).

The festival remains open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, with the popular NW Natural Night Glow taking place at sunset.

Tickets:

3-Day Weekend Pass (Ages 7+): $17 total, including all fees.

The pass provides unlimited admission for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

No single-day tickets are available.

Children 6 and under: Free admission.

Hot air balloon flights are available as a separate ticketed experience through the festival's official ride provider and are not included with festival admission.