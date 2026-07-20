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Tom McDermott

Tom McDermott

Tom McDermott is one of New Orleans’ premiere piano players and composers, and he brings with him a wealth of stories about the history of New Orleans Jazz and its connection to music from around the world. Tom has recorded 15 albums as a leader and is known for his eclecticism. He is one of the few New Orleans pianist to stretch from the mid-19th-century music of Louis Moreau Gottschalk and Ernesto Nazareth to Terra Verde and the funky contemporary New Orleans piano styles. His concert performances can include Brazilian music, the Beatles, European classical music, early Duke Ellington, and much more.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
16-20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/