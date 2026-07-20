Tom McDermott is one of New Orleans’ premiere piano players and composers, and he brings with him a wealth of stories about the history of New Orleans Jazz and its connection to music from around the world. Tom has recorded 15 albums as a leader and is known for his eclecticism. He is one of the few New Orleans pianist to stretch from the mid-19th-century music of Louis Moreau Gottschalk and Ernesto Nazareth to Terra Verde and the funky contemporary New Orleans piano styles. His concert performances can include Brazilian music, the Beatles, European classical music, early Duke Ellington, and much more.