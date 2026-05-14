Step into Oregon’s past at Trails of Time: An Oregon Living History Festival, hosted by Singing Creek Educational Center on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm at Dorris Ranch Living History Village in Springfield. This immersive, culturally-responsive event will bring Oregon’s diverse histories to life through hands-on activities, music, storytelling, and interactive experiences designed for children, families, educators, and history enthusiasts alike.

Visitors will meet living history interpreters in authentic period clothing, explore Indigenous traditions, discover fur trade history, learn about Latino cultural contributions to Oregon, and participate in historic crafts and daily chores from Oregon’s past. Festival highlights include washboard laundry demonstrations, canoe exploration with fur traders, Native storytelling in the cedar plankhouse, live music, food, meet-a-goat experiences, and opportunities to engage directly with educators and cultural interpreters.

Special guest Deitrich Peters of Grand Ronde, along with members of his family, will share Native cultural traditions through storytelling, flute music, regalia presentations, and discussions about Indigenous life today. Weather permitting, visitors may also experience a traditional tipi installation near the plankhouse.

Bring returnable bottles & cans to benefit CASA