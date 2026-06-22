Featuring Festival trombonists Henry Henniger, Wayne Solomon and Steve Suminski

Discover the extraordinary artistry of the trombone trio — an ensemble seldom heard and uniquely compelling. Blending warmth, resonance and remarkable musical range, three trombones together create a sound both majestic and intimate.

From rich harmonies to striking brilliance, this distinctive performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the trombone beyond its traditional role and appreciate the instrument’s expressive beauty in an intimate chamber setting.