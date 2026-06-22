Trombone Trio
Trombone Trio
Featuring Festival trombonists Henry Henniger, Wayne Solomon and Steve Suminski
Discover the extraordinary artistry of the trombone trio — an ensemble seldom heard and uniquely compelling. Blending warmth, resonance and remarkable musical range, three trombones together create a sound both majestic and intimate.
From rich harmonies to striking brilliance, this distinctive performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the trombone beyond its traditional role and appreciate the instrument’s expressive beauty in an intimate chamber setting.
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Tickets start at $35; age 25 & under $25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL
541-593-1084
information@sunrivermusic.org
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
17600 Center DriveSunriver, Oregon 97707
541-593-9310
info@towertheatre.org