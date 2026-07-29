True Loves is coming to the Wildish Theater on October 8th at 7:00pm!

The Seattle-based, original instrumental funk & soul group True Loves began in 2014 as a jam session between drummer David McGraw, bassist Bryant Moore and guitarist Jimmy James, and has sinced blossomed into a global force featuring percussionist Iván Galvez, trombonist Greg Kramer, and saxophonists Gordon Brown and Skerik. Together, the group’s live performances and albums have garnered them much acclaim and millions of streams on YouTube.

In 2017, True Loves recorded their debut instrumental album, Famous Last Words, receiving worldwide adulation. The band released their sophomore album, Sunday Afternoon, in 2021. 2024 saw the release of the single “Good Weed and Red Wine” featuring keyboardist Nigel Hall (Lettuce) followed by a second European tour. Another single, "Dopus no. 1,” was released as the B-side on a vinyl 7 inch. True Loves returned to Europe in the fall of 2025 and supported legendary band Ghost Note on their return to the US. The band is at work on their next album with US and European tours planned.