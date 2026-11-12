Special Event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King on Sunday, January 17th, 2027 when the market is normally closed.

No cover charge - FREE to everyone - all ages. Concert seating for a thoughtful listening experience.

"With clear, soul-stirring harmonies and instruments built by hand, American Roots duo True North (Kristen Grainger and Dan Wetzel) create songs that nestle in the ear on the way to the heart.

Known for Dan's polished, uncluttered instrumentation and Kristen's arresting voice, the charismatic duo has earned top honors on national stages for performing songwriters such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival, and MerleFest. In 2021, Kristen was named, alongside Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile, one of the "Women Who Wrote Our 2020 Soundtrack" by The Bluegrass Situation.

Based out of Oregon's Willamette Valley, True North Duo tours nationally and internationally. Three of their albums have hit #1 on folk radio charts, and their newest, 'Time and Materials' is now in wide release. Learn more at www.truenorthband.com

Short introductory video: https://youtu.be/jTouldeSpkM