Two New Exhibitions Open at Scalehouse

Scalehouse is excited to present two new exhibitions opening September 4, featuring the creative voices of local youth by HÚE and the work of Bend-based artist David Wachs.

All the Colors of HÚE: The Voices and Visions of Our Community's Youth

September 4 – 25, 2026

Hearts Unknown Education (HÚE) presents an exhibition of artwork created by students exploring creativity as a form of expression, connection, and self-discovery. Through drawing, painting, mixed media, and other creative practices, these young artists transform experiences, emotions, and perspectives into visual narratives.

The exhibition celebrates the unique voices and creative worlds of each student, highlighting art as a space for exploration, reflection, and communication. Each work offers a glimpse into individual experiences while revealing the shared power of creativity to foster confidence, belonging, and connection.

Hearts Unknown Education (HÚE) is a dynamic nonprofit organization that helps guide and support young people who are struggling emotionally with a unique offering of what we call “creative wellness” -art, free expression, meditation, somatic breath work, music, dance- all valuable experiences offered in a safe and caring environment. We see HÚE as a vehicle to allow youth to express themselves (gain agency and voice), to connect with one another, and to learn to appreciate their special talents and perspectives.

Evidence of Experience by David Wachs

September 4 – October 30, 2026

David Wachs presents a collection of works that serve as evidence of experience—visual records shaped by time spent living outdoors and observing the complexities of the natural world. Through an exploration of composition, pattern, and visual chaos, David Wachs distills these encounters into refined abstract compositions that capture the essence of place and perception.

David Wachs is a Bend, Oregon-based artist whose work captures the natural beauty and dynamic spirit of the Pacific Northwest. Known for his evocative landscapes and intricate compositions, David blends traditional techniques with contemporary perspectives to create pieces that inspire reflection and connection. Through his art, he seeks to celebrate the interplay of nature and human experience, offering viewers a fresh lens on the world around them.

FREE