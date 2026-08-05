"Under the Same Vast Sky": Women's Choral Society Winter 2027 Concert
"Under the Same Vast Sky": Women's Choral Society Winter 2027 Concert
The Women's Choral Society 2027 Winter Concert: "Under the Same Vast Sky"
FOR INFO, PROGRAM & TICKETING: https://www.womenschoralsociety.org/concerts
In addition to a vibrant collection of choral works, WCS is excited to share with our audience the Pacific Northwest premier performance of a commissioned piece by Dr. Andrea Ramsey: "Learning to Map the Clouds", a work in five parts with piano and cello.
Part of the concert proceeds go towards supporting vocal performance students at the UO School of Music and Dance.
First United Methodist Church
$28 adults, $23 Seniors & Students, $8 Children
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Women's Choral Society
Artist Group Info
Women's Choral Society
First United Methodist Church
1376 Olive StreetEugene, Oregon 97401
541-345-8764
EUGENEFUMC@GMAIL.COM