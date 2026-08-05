The Women's Choral Society 2027 Winter Concert: "Under the Same Vast Sky"

FOR INFO, PROGRAM & TICKETING: https://www.womenschoralsociety.org/concerts

In addition to a vibrant collection of choral works, WCS is excited to share with our audience the Pacific Northwest premier performance of a commissioned piece by Dr. Andrea Ramsey: "Learning to Map the Clouds", a work in five parts with piano and cello.

Part of the concert proceeds go towards supporting vocal performance students at the UO School of Music and Dance.