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UNSTOPPABLE - The Women's Choral Society Spring 2026 Concert

UNSTOPPABLE - The Women's Choral Society Spring 2026 Concert

Buoyant. Joyous. Self-determined. Strong. Resilient. Free. On fire! UNSTOPPABLE!!
We invite you to join us as we move and groove to the selection of incredibly positive, energizing, uplifting and just plain fun songs that we have prepared for this year’s Spring concert. Yowzah!

First United Methodist Church
$23 adults, $18 Seniors &amp; Students, $8 Children
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Women's Choral Society
http://www.womenschoralsociety.org

Artist Group Info

Women's Choral Society
https://www.womenschoralsociety.org/
First United Methodist Church
1376 Olive Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-345-8764
EUGENEFUMC@GMAIL.COM
https://www.eugenefumc.org/