UNSTOPPABLE - The Women's Choral Society Spring 2026 Concert
UNSTOPPABLE - The Women's Choral Society Spring 2026 Concert
Buoyant. Joyous. Self-determined. Strong. Resilient. Free. On fire! UNSTOPPABLE!!
We invite you to join us as we move and groove to the selection of incredibly positive, energizing, uplifting and just plain fun songs that we have prepared for this year’s Spring concert. Yowzah!
First United Methodist Church
$23 adults, $18 Seniors & Students, $8 Children
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Women's Choral Society
Artist Group Info
Women's Choral Society
First United Methodist Church
1376 Olive StreetEugene, Oregon 97401
541-345-8764
EUGENEFUMC@GMAIL.COM