UO Garter Bands - End of Year Blowout

The Oregon Athletic Bands maintain two 12-member scholarship groups known as the Green Garter Band (GGB) and the Yellow Garter Band (YGB).

Often seen performing around the stadium before football games, the GGB and YGB play everything from Louie Louie to their own arrangements.

Instrumentation for the bands includes four saxophones (two altos, tenor and bari), one mellophone, three trumpets, two trombones, bass guitar and drums.