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UO Garter Bands - End of Year Blowout

UO Garter Bands - End of Year Blowout

The Oregon Athletic Bands maintain two 12-member scholarship groups known as the Green Garter Band (GGB) and the Yellow Garter Band (YGB).

Often seen performing around the stadium before football games, the GGB and YGB play everything from Louie Louie to their own arrangements.

Instrumentation for the bands includes four saxophones (two altos, tenor and bari), one mellophone, three trumpets, two trombones, bass guitar and drums.

Wildish Community Theater
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

UO Garter Bands
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/