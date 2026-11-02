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UO Symphony Orchestra: ARCADIA

UO Symphony Orchestra: ARCADIA

Enter a world of myth, mystery, and musical seduction, where gods, fauns, and lovers roam beneath an enchanted sky. Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2 frame Mozart’s majestic “Jupiter” Symphony in a program that moves from pastoral reverie to ecstatic celebration. Conducted by David M. Jacobs, these three works reveal an Arcadian landscape haunted by Pan and watched over by Jupiter himself. From languor to bacchanal, it’s a journey through some of classical music’s most intoxicating colors, rhythms, and dreams.

Hult Center for Performing Arts Soreng Theater
$5-$25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu

Artist Group Info

somdnews@uoregon.edu
Hult Center for Performing Arts Soreng Theater
One Eugene Center (7th &amp; Willamette)
Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org
https://hultcenter.org/