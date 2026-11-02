UO Symphony Orchestra: ARCADIA

Enter a world of myth, mystery, and musical seduction, where gods, fauns, and lovers roam beneath an enchanted sky. Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2 frame Mozart’s majestic “Jupiter” Symphony in a program that moves from pastoral reverie to ecstatic celebration. Conducted by David M. Jacobs, these three works reveal an Arcadian landscape haunted by Pan and watched over by Jupiter himself. From languor to bacchanal, it’s a journey through some of classical music’s most intoxicating colors, rhythms, and dreams.