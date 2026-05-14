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UO Symphony Orchestra presents "Fire and Flight"

UO Symphony Orchestra presents "Fire and Flight"

Ignited by ritual and remembrance, this program traces a path through fire, transformation, and ascent. From the elemental intensity of Rautavaara Requiem in Our Time to the mythic rebirth of Vazquez’s Ashes, and the soaring lyricism of Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in A minor, featuring violin faculty Sunmi Chang, each work rises toward renewal. The journey culminates in the radiant flight of Sibelius Symphony No. 5, where sound itself seems to take wing.

*Rautavaara — A requiem in Our Time (brass & perc), Thomas Green, conductor
Vazquez— Ashes, Juan Vazquez, conductor
Mendelssohn — Violin Concerto, Sunmi Chang, violin
Sibelius — Symphony #5

UO Students w/ID Free

Beall Concert Hall
GA $10, Students $5
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu

Artist Group Info

somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu/cmb