UO Symphony Orchestra presents "Fire and Flight"

Ignited by ritual and remembrance, this program traces a path through fire, transformation, and ascent. From the elemental intensity of Rautavaara Requiem in Our Time to the mythic rebirth of Vazquez’s Ashes, and the soaring lyricism of Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in A minor, featuring violin faculty Sunmi Chang, each work rises toward renewal. The journey culminates in the radiant flight of Sibelius Symphony No. 5, where sound itself seems to take wing.

*Rautavaara — A requiem in Our Time (brass & perc), Thomas Green, conductor

Vazquez— Ashes, Juan Vazquez, conductor

Mendelssohn — Violin Concerto, Sunmi Chang, violin

Sibelius — Symphony #5

UO Students w/ID Free