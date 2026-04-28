UO Teuph Ensemble
UO Teuph Ensemble
The University of Oregon Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble (“Teuph”) provides an opportunity for students who are seriously undertaking the study of the tuba and the euphonium to acquaint the concert-going public with a beautiful sounding ensemble and a growing repertoire of original works, and engaging transcriptions of popular concert favorites. The concert will include Londonderry Air (“Danny Boy”), Tango Maria by Francisco Tarrega, and Tchaikovsky’s blockbuster Overture to 1812.
Beall Concert Hall
08:15 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Artist Group Info
somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu