UO Teuph Ensemble

The University of Oregon Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble (“Teuph”) provides an opportunity for students who are seriously undertaking the study of the tuba and the euphonium to acquaint the concert-going public with a beautiful sounding ensemble and a growing repertoire of original works, and engaging transcriptions of popular concert favorites. The concert will include Londonderry Air (“Danny Boy”), Tango Maria by Francisco Tarrega, and Tchaikovsky’s blockbuster Overture to 1812.