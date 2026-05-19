Urban Jazz Dance Company: Deaf Louder with ASL Interpretation

Urban Jazz Dance Company: Deaf Louder

ASL Interpretation

Wednesday, July 29, 10:30 a.m.

Fountain Plaza

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness Program of Lane ESD, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse, LCC NASA Black Cultural Initiative & Eugene-Springfield NAACP with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC

From a Deaf director, presenting a mixed bill of interactive engagement work exploring identity, spirituality, sharing wisdom and communication, Urban Jazz Dance Company will leave you mesmerized by their interweaving of American Sign Language and innovative dance. Raising awareness around Deaf issues via the performing arts and syncopation of urban jazz rhythms, they prove that those who are Deaf, Hard of hearing, have unique challenges or have any disability can reach for their dreams reminding everyone that they are beautiful.

Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read

Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12

Outdoors on Fountain Plaza

Free Fun for All Ages

All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield

miércoles, 29 julio, 10:30 a.m.

la Plaza de la Fuente

en colaboración con H.O.N.E.Y., las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, H.O.N.E.Y., La programa de Native Youth Wellness de Lane ESD, la programa de la UO Sapsik’ʷałá de educación de maestros, la programa Home Flight Scholars, Many Nations Longhouse, la programa de la UO Sapsik’ʷałá de educación de maestros, Universidad de Oregon, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse, LCC NASA, la iniciativa Black Cultural y el NACCP de Eugene-Springfield

Compañía de Danza Jazz Urbana: Deaf Louder (Sordo más fuerte) Interpretación en ASL (lenguaje de signos estadounidense)

…tejiendo lenguaje de signos estadounidense y la danza innovadora…

La compañía Urban Jazz Dance está dirigida por un director sordo que presenta un espectáculo interactivo que explora la identidad y la espiritualidad, al tiempo que comparte sabiduría y fomenta la comunicación. La audiencia quedará transpuesta por el tejido del lenguaje de signos estadounidense (ASL) con la danza innovadora. Urban Jazz Dance crea conciencia sobre los retos que supone vivir con sordera a través de las artes escénicas y la síncopa de los ritmos de jazz; nos recuerda que todo el mundo posee belleza y nos muestra que las personas sordas, con discapacidad auditiva o con otras discapacidades pueden alcanzar sus sueños.

Interpretación en ASL (lenguaje de signos estadounidense)

Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee

Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto

Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente

Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades

Food for Lane County ofrece almuerzo gratis en la plaza inmediatamente después del evento, a las 11:30 a.m. para los niños de 1 a 18 años. Hasta agotar existencias.

Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.

En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.