Urban Star Gazing

Join the Eugene Astronomical Society at Emerald Park in Eugene for a Star Party on the Friday closest to the first quarter moon. We’ll have telescopes on hand to show you the wonders of the spring sky, and there are plenty of them to see. Galaxy season is on it’s way out, so it’s the last chance this year to see many galaxies, even galaxy clusters, and as the next season approaches we are getting a preview of the wonders to come in summer.

Look for us on the basketball court on the southwest side of the park.

Star parties begin at dusk, weather permitting, and go until we run out of guests, tire out, or dew up.