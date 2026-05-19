Veselka Ukrainian Dancers
Veselka Ukrainian Dancers
Wednesday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.
Fountain Plaza
In partnership with H.O.N.E.Y. and The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC
Veselka Ukrainian Dancers
Celebrate Ukrainian culture and traditions with music and dance! Springfield's Ukranian dance group named "veselka", meaning 'rainbow' includes dancers from 5 to 30 years old. They will take the stage bringing love and passion to one of Ukraine’s most beloved art forms.
Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read
Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12
Outdoors on Fountain Plaza
Free Fun for All Ages
All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!
In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.
miércoles, 24 de junio, 10:30 a.m.
la Plaza de la Fuente
En colaboración con H.O.N.E.Y. y la iglesia ucraniana The Nativity of the Mother of God Parish de Springfield
Bailadores ucranianos Veselka
¡Celebre la cultura y las tradiciones ucranianas con música y danza! Veselka significa arcoíris y es el nombre del grupo de danza ucraniana de Springfield, formado por bailarines de 5 a 30 años. Los bailarines interpretan esta querida forma de arte ucraniana con mucho cariño y pasión.
Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee
Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto
Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente
Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades
Food for Lane County ofrece almuerzo gratis en la plaza inmediatamente después del evento, a las 11:30 a.m. para los niños de 1 a 18 años. Hasta agotar existencias.
Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.
En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.