Virtual Fraud Prevention Workshop with KLCC & SELCO

What: Virtual Fraud Prevention Workshop

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Registration: Sign up with SELCO's Zoom

If you missed the chance to attend the in-person fraud prevention workshop we offered in partnership with SELCO Community Credit Union, now you have a chance to learn virtually!

Join KLCC and SELCO's Director of Financial Investigations, Stephanie Ziegler, for an informative virtual seminar on scam and fraud prevention. You'll gain valuable insights into current fraud trends and leave with tools to help keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

URL to register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ywZSEaQWSFiI8ToOYXIINg#/registration

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner, KLCC Director of Membership and Outreach, at membership@klcc.org or (541) 463-6020.