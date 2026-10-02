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Walk With A Doc Eugene

Walk With A Doc Eugene

Join us for Walk with a Doc – a free community walking program! Each event is led by a local healthcare provider and is open to people of all ages and abilities. The program allows participants to safely take a walk, learn about current health topics, and meet new people. We hope to see you at our next walk!

Chapter #45806

Valley River Center/Greenway Bridge
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Supported By

Live Lifestyle Medicine Eugene Plant Based Providers
https://www.livelifestylemedicine.com
Valley River Center/Greenway Bridge
Valley River Center behind the Center at the Greenway Bridge
Eugene, Oregon 97401
info@nworal.surgery
https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/eugene-or/