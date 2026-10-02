Walk With A Doc Eugene
Walk With A Doc Eugene
Join us for Walk with a Doc – a free community walking program! Each event is led by a local healthcare provider and is open to people of all ages and abilities. The program allows participants to safely take a walk, learn about current health topics, and meet new people. We hope to see you at our next walk!
Chapter #45806
Valley River Center/Greenway Bridge
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Supported By
Live Lifestyle Medicine Eugene Plant Based Providers
Valley River Center/Greenway Bridge
Valley River Center behind the Center at the Greenway BridgeEugene, Oregon 97401
info@nworal.surgery