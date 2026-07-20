Upcoming program at Newport Public Library: Welcome to Haiku

Newport Public Library welcomes haiku instructor Tanya McDonald for a presentation “Welcome to Haiku” on Friday, July 24 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the McEntee Meeting Room of Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St., Newport.

Welcome to Haiku: Learn about the origins of haiku in Japan, how it caught on in English, and how to write your own haiku with instructor Tanya McDonald in this one-hour program at Newport Public Library. Handouts with tips on how to write haiku and other useful resources will be provided. This free event is intended for adults, and all experience levels are welcome.

Tanya McDonald is the founder and editor of the pocket-sized haiku journal, Kingfisher, now in its 7th year (kingfisherjournal.com). Her own haiku, haibun, and other poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies since 2008. For the past 3 years, she has served as Oregon’s regional coordinator for the Haiku Society of America (HSA). She has also edited various haiku anthologies, including the HSA members’ anthology in 2019. A native Oregonian and an active member of the Portland Haiku Group, she is frequently distracted by birds and interesting rocks.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit newportlibrary.org or contact Newport Public Library at 541-265-2153.