© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops

West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association will host West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops (WCFCW)at Emerald Christian Academy in Pleasant Hill. The public is invited to two evening events.

On Monday, July 20, an Instructors’ Concert will be presented from 7:00p.m.to 8:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium, featuring top-notch acoustic string musicians.

On Wednesday evening, also from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the gymnasium, will be a dance to live music that will include two-steps, waltzes and a few square dances. Instruction is provided at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for some fabulous Old Time music and dance!

West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association-District 6
West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops
35582 Zephyr Way
Pleasant Hill, Oregon 97455
541-357-2353
aru.bur6294@gmail.com
https://fiddlecamp.net/