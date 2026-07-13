Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association will host West Cascades Fiddle Camp and Workshops (WCFCW)at Emerald Christian Academy in Pleasant Hill. The public is invited to two evening events.

On Monday, July 20, an Instructors’ Concert will be presented from 7:00p.m.to 8:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium, featuring top-notch acoustic string musicians.

On Wednesday evening, also from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the gymnasium, will be a dance to live music that will include two-steps, waltzes and a few square dances. Instruction is provided at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for some fabulous Old Time music and dance!

