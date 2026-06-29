Western Nights at Argyle Winery

Visit Argyle Winery’s Western Nights to experience the spirit of the West in the heart of wine country with a night that’s equal parts playful and unforgettable. Boots, fringe, denim jackets, however you show up, you’re in the right place.

The evening includes:

– A welcome splash of Argyle to kick things off

– Line dancing led by Kat Nichols – no experience required – just a willingness to jump in!

– BBQ dinner by Good Drift BBQ, served fresh on-site (vegan option available)

– Argyle wines available by the glass and bottle throughout the night

Whether you come for the wine, the food, or the dancing, you’ll leave hooting with laughter, hollering stories, and the kind of memories that make you want to come back for more.

Argyle community members enjoy exclusive savings for this event:

– Starter Members: 10% off

– Standard and Premier Members: 15% off

– Platinum Members: 20% off