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Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Oregon Natural Desert Association presents the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, October 2, 2026—an unforgettable evening of captivating short films that address pressing environmental issues, highlight incredible work being done by activists around the world, and celebrate the beauty of our planet.

Tower Theatre
$20 (Student $15), virtual option is free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oregon Natural Desert Association
5413302638
onda@onda.org
https://onda.org/event/hdss-owls/

Artist Group Info

nserio@onda.org
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.
Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org
https://www.towertheatre.org