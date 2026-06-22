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Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island

Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island

Join us for Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island on June 26th at 6:30pm. This event is general admission and doors open at 6:00pm. Concessions will be available.

Movie Description: You're never too old to enjoy the Muppets! In this wacky 1996 musical comedy, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang take to the high seas in search of---what else?---buried treasure.

Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Rated G

Wildish Community Theater
$5-10
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://wildishtheater.com/

Artist Group Info

info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/