Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island
Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island
Join us for Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island on June 26th at 6:30pm. This event is general admission and doors open at 6:00pm. Concessions will be available.
Movie Description: You're never too old to enjoy the Muppets! In this wacky 1996 musical comedy, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang take to the high seas in search of---what else?---buried treasure.
Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes
Rated G
Wildish Community Theater
$5-10
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com