Join us for Wildish Movie Night: Muppet Treasure Island on June 26th at 6:30pm. This event is general admission and doors open at 6:00pm. Concessions will be available.

Movie Description: You're never too old to enjoy the Muppets! In this wacky 1996 musical comedy, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang take to the high seas in search of---what else?---buried treasure.

Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Rated G