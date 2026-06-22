Join us for Wildish Movie Night: The Muppet Movie on July 17th at 6:30pm. This event is general admission and doors open at 6:00pm. Concessions will be available.

Movie Description: Kermit and his newfound friends trek across America to find success in Hollywood, but a frog legs merchant is after Kermit.

Runtime: 1 hour and 38 minutes

Rated G