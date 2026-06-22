Wildish Movie Night: The Muppet Movie
Wildish Movie Night: The Muppet Movie
Join us for Wildish Movie Night: The Muppet Movie on July 17th at 6:30pm. This event is general admission and doors open at 6:00pm. Concessions will be available.
Movie Description: Kermit and his newfound friends trek across America to find success in Hollywood, but a frog legs merchant is after Kermit.
Runtime: 1 hour and 38 minutes
Rated G
Wildish Community Theater
$5-10
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wildish Community Theater
(541) 868 -0689
info@wildishtheater.com
Artist Group Info
info@wildishtheater.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com