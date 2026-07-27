Willamette River Festival
Willamette River Festival
The Willamette River Festival is a one-day celebration of recreation and community directly on the banks of Oregon’s iconic river. This event is a collaborative passion project for a variety of organizations in the Eugene-Springfield area, and it provides an opportunity to connect new people to the river in an accessible and fun-filled setting. This year’s festival will feature both on-land and on-water activities, spirited paddling competitions, live music, food, and more.
River House Beach
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Willamette River Festival
503-223-6418
michelle@willametteriverkeeper.org
River House Beach
301 N Adams StreetEugene, Oregon 97402