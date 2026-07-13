Join Mole and Rat on the River, where everything is happening! Life should be perfect with picnics, new friends, and simply messing about in boats. But, Mole wants to risk a journey to the Wild Woods just meet Badger. Toad is threatening everyone's safety with his reckless driving and motorcar obsession. Add in some shifty weasels and some furious rural police and you get an adventure with boats, trains, motorcars, magical music, secret passages, and brave brawls. Come see how it all turns out in Roving Park Players adaptation of Wind in the Willows.

Performances:

6 p.m. Thu/Fri, August 13 & 14th @ Petersen Barn 870 Bertzen Rd, Eugene 97402

6 p.m. Sat/Sun, August 15 & 16 @ Owen Rose Garden 300 N Jefferson St, Eugene 97402

6 p.m. Thu/Fri, August 20 & 21 @ Island Park 200 West B St., Springfield 97477

6 p.m. Sat/Sun, August 22 & 23 @ Maurie Jacobs Park 169 Fir Ln, Eugene 97404

Bring chairs or a blanket! All performances are FREE!

See website for more information: www.rovingparkplayers.org or email rovingparkplayers@gmail.com

