Windfall Reading May 20, 2026
Windfall Reading May 20, 2026
You are invited to the Windfall Reading Series on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:00 PM at the Downtown Eugene Public Library. The event is live at the Eugene Library. Our featured readers are writers Carter McKenzie, Duane Partain, and Lauren Kessler. The Windfall Reading Series is sponsored by the Emerald Literary Guild (ELG) and the Eugene Public Library.
Eugene Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Emerald Literary Guild
408-205-1957
ericagoss@comcast.net
Eugene Public Library
100 W. 10th avenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541 682 5450
mevkent@yahoo.com