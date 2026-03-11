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Windfall Reading November 18, 2026

Windfall Reading November 18, 2026

You are invited to the Windfall Reading Series on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00 PM at the Downtown Eugene Public Library. The event is live at the Eugene Library. Our featured readers are writers C. Steven Blue, Ingrid Wendt, and Justin Rigamonti. The Windfall Reading Series is sponsored by the Emerald Literary Guild (ELG) and the Eugene Public Library.

Downtown Eugene Public Library Bascum-Tykeson Room
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Emerald Literary Guild
408-205-1957
ericagoss@comcast.net

Artist Group Info

ericagoss@comcast.net
Downtown Eugene Public Library Bascum-Tykeson Room
100 West 10th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401