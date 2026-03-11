Windfall Reading November 18, 2026
Windfall Reading November 18, 2026
You are invited to the Windfall Reading Series on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00 PM at the Downtown Eugene Public Library. The event is live at the Eugene Library. Our featured readers are writers C. Steven Blue, Ingrid Wendt, and Justin Rigamonti. The Windfall Reading Series is sponsored by the Emerald Literary Guild (ELG) and the Eugene Public Library.
Downtown Eugene Public Library Bascum-Tykeson Room
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Emerald Literary Guild
408-205-1957
ericagoss@comcast.net
Artist Group Info
ericagoss@comcast.net
Downtown Eugene Public Library Bascum-Tykeson Room
100 West 10th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401