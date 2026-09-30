Windfall Reading October 21, 2026
Windfall Reading October 21, 2026
You are invited to the Windfall Reading Series on Wednesday, October 21 at 6:00 PM at the Downtown Eugene Public Library. The event is live at the Eugene Library. Our featured readers are writers Rodger Moody, Penina Taesali, and Russ DesAulnier. The Windfall Reading Series is sponsored by the Emerald Literary Guild (ELG) and the Eugene Public Library.
Downtown Eugene Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Emerald Literary Guild
408-205-1957
ericagoss@comcast.net
Artist Group Info
ericagoss@comcast.net
Downtown Eugene Public Library
100 West 10th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5450