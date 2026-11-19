Winter WUUnderland Holiday Bazaar
Winter WUUnderland Holiday Bazaar
Come and browse 28 local art and crafts vendors, Get professional digital photos (ready for your cards and gifts), Enjoy yummy homemade soups, desserts and hot beverages, Make a festive holiday wreath, all while the kids enjoy our Creation Station. Best of all is the 'ReGift Store', where affordable treasures await holiday shoppers
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
UUCE Generosity Network
Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene
1685 West 13thEugene, Oregon 97402
541-686-2775
office@uueugene.org