Word open Mic

Share your words in sweet community at our monthly open mic emceed by spoken word poet Jorah LaFleur.

The lights are low, the mic is on, the air buzzes with the energy of storytelling. Poets, writers, and spoken word artists set up, sharing their voices with an audience eager to listen. Some are performing for the first time, others are seasoned pros–but all are here for the same reason: to experience the magic of words spoken aloud.

Come to read. Come to listen. Come to be part of Word.

No matter your genre or form – poetry, fiction, storytelling, spoken word, or prose – you’re invited to share your work in our monthly open mic. Not all storytelling happens on the page. Some of the most powerful moments happen out loud, in community.

No need to take the mic—just come soak in the words. If you love poetry, fiction, or storytelling, join us for an evening of live literary magic—even if you don’t want to read.

Together, we’ll create community and experience inspiration, sharing, and listening.

You’ll get to hear the latest creations from your fellow writers and word lovers, share your own (if you’d like), and get to know other writers.

Warning: you’re likely to leave feeling inspired, invigorated to get back to your creative practice, and emotionally moved by the experience.

What you can expect at Word:

-All forms of wordcraft are welcome. Poetry, prose, nonfiction, fiction, storytelling, spoken word–whatever moves you, bring it to the mic.

-15 reader slots each month. Sign up ahead of time if you want to share your words. Readers have a 5-minute time limit (including their intro).

-Listeners are as important as readers. No pressure to perform. Just come relax and enjoy an evening of storytelling.

-Cozy vibes, no alcohol. We’ve got tea, coffee, and water on a donation basis to keep you hydrated while you soak in the words.

-All ages welcome. Mature teens are welcome to attend and read, but not all content may be suitable for younger kiddos

Date: Second Thursdays, upcoming is September 10, 2026

Time: 7 pm doors open, 7:30 open mic starts (no entry before 7 pm or after 7:30 pm)

Location: Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $15

Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/

If you’ve been impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits or other services that would make this inaccessible to you, even at the Access price, use the code COMMUNITY at checkout.

We’re a tiny nonprofit feeling the effects of the economic times, too, and we want to meet your needs as best we can.