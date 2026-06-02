A recurring 4-week in-person writing accountability and co-working group to help you make progress on your writing

You want to write. You mean to write. But somehow, another week slips by …

The project is still sitting there. The blinking cursor. The half-revised draft. The query letter you promised yourself you’d send.

You’re not alone. Writing is hard, even when it’s something you love. Life gets busy. Motivation wobbles. The couch wins.

Write Your Way Forward is here to change that. It’s not a “class” in the usual sense. It’s a cozy, committed group of fellow writers coming together to get things done—with support, encouragement, and accountability.

Write Your Way Forward will help you make steady progress on whatever writing project is calling your name–from writing a first draft to querying agents, from revising and researching to marketing yourself as a writer.

Whether you’re drafting, revising, querying, blogging, or just trying to show up for your writing practice more consistently, this group is your soft place to land and your firm-but-loving nudge forward.

How It Works

Each week, we’ll meet in person at the Wordcrafters studio. Our time together follows a gentle, motivating rhythm:

-Check in: A gentle start to share what’s blooming and what’s feeling sticky in your writing life

-Goal setting: Set a doable intention for the session (or your whole week) – whether it’s “write 300 words” or “open the dang Scrivener file,” we’re here for it

-Focus Time: Write in companionable quiet for about an hour – fueled by chocolate

-1:1 support: Sign up to meet with Jeaux (or the guest facilitator) during work time for a 15-minute writing coaching session to talk through what’s got you stuck—logistics, structure, doubt, deadlines—and get practical and emotional support for whatever you’re navigating

-Celebration: Regroup to share what you accomplished (or at least attempted!), get a gold star, and set goals for the week ahead

Small group, sweet vibes, structured flow. A space to show up, tune in, and write your way forward.

“It helped to have a regular commitment to write.” -Carol, Write Your Way Forward

This group is for you if you

-Are working on a writing project of some kind (any genre)

-Keep getting sidetracked or stalled

-Need a gentle container to help you make progress

-Crave community but still want quiet writing time

-Want support from a pro when you get stuck

What you’ll get from Write Your Way Forward

-A clearer, steadier writing rhythm

-Real progress on your project

-Connection with fellow writers who get it

-Insight and encouragement from a professional writer

-That magical feeling of showing up for your creativity

-Confidence–from giving time to your writing life, community–from fellow writers, and chocolate–because we’re Wordcrafters!

🌼 Your Guides

Jeaux Bartlett (they/them) is a genre-bending writer and teacher who’s been guiding folks through the wilds of creative expression for more than two decades. They write cross-genre work exploring nature, healing, and the body, and believe in the power of story to transform and connect.

Daryll Lynne Evans (she/her)

"Jeaux is very positive and takes the time to explain everything as opposed to assuming we already know." -Melissa M. Flaherty

Dates: Wednesdays, July cohort 2026: July 1, 8, 22, 29 (no class July 15) — with Jeaux Bartlett

Times: 3-4:30 pm

Price: $89/month

RETURNING PARTICIPANTS GET $10 OFF! (Email us at bewriting@wordcrafters.org for the code)

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/

Your instructors

Jeaux Bartlett (they/them or xe/xem) is a writer and teacher living in Eugene, Oregon. Jeaux has published several books and online courses focused on personal growth, and their work has appeared in the Register Guard, Lane Monthly, Rochester insider, and Nature’s Wisdom, among other publications.

Daryll Lynne Evans (she/her) began her writing career as a playwright with the Performing Arts Conservatory in Colorado, but has since turned to fiction and screenwriting. She has an MFA in fiction from Purdue University, and can happily dive deep into literary fiction, but her true heart is in Sci-Fi Fantasy stories, especially the giant door-stopper tomes.