A 4-week in-person writing accountability and co-working group to help you make progress on your writing.

You want to write. You mean to write. But somehow, another week slips by …

The project is still sitting there. The blinking cursor. The half-revised draft. The query letter you promised yourself you’d send.

You’re not alone. Writing is hard, even when it’s something you love. Life gets busy. Motivation wobbles. The couch wins.

Write Your Way Forward is here to change that. It’s not a “class” in the usual sense. It’s a cozy, committed group of fellow writers coming together to get things done—with support, encouragement, and accountability.

Write Your Way Forward will help you make steady progress on whatever writing project is calling your name–from writing a first draft to querying agents, from revising and researching to marketing yourself as a writer.

Whether you’re drafting, revising, querying, blogging, or just trying to show up for your writing practice more consistently, this group is your soft place to land and your firm-but-loving nudge forward.

How It Works

Each week, we’ll meet in person at the Wordcrafters studio. Our time together follows a gentle, motivating rhythm:

-Check in: A gentle start to share what’s blooming and what’s feeling sticky in your writing life

-Goal setting: Set a doable intention for the session (or your whole week) – whether it’s “write 300 words” or “open the dang Scrivener file,” we’re here for it

-Focus Time: Write in companionable quiet for about an hour – fueled by chocolate

-Craft Lab (1:1 support): Sign up to meet with Jeaux (or the guest facilitator) during work time for a 10-12 minute slot. Talk through what’s got you stuck—logistics, emotion, structure, doubt, deadlines—and get practical or emotional support for whatever you’re navigating. You’ll get one Craft Lab session per week or every other week, depending on group size

-Celebration: Regroup to share what you accomplished (or at least attempted!), give yourself a pat on the back, and set goals for the week ahead

Small group, sweet vibes, structured flow. A space to show up, tune in, and write your way forward.

This group is for you if you

-Are working on a writing project of some kind (any genre)

-Keep getting sidetracked or stalled

-Need a gentle container to help you make progress

-Crave community but still want quiet writing time

-Want support from a pro when you get stuck

What you’ll get from Write Your Way Forward

-A clearer, steadier writing rhythm

-Real progress on your project

-Connection with fellow writers who get it

-Insight and encouragement from a professional writer

-That magical feeling of showing up for your creativity

-Confidence–from giving time to your writing life, community–from fellow writers, and chocolate–because we’re Wordcrafters!

Your Guide

Jeaux Bartlett (they/them) is a genre-bending writer, teacher, and intuitive who’s been guiding folks through the wilds of creative expression for more than two decades. They write cross-genre work exploring nature, healing, and the body, and believe in the power of story to transform and connect.

“This was a powerful and useful class. I’d highly recommend it for anybody.” -Debbie Pfeiffer, Writing Your Way Through Grief

Register here: https://wordcrafters.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F19548&_gl=1*1768tpb*_ga*MjgzNzI1NTAzLjE3NTc5NTYzOTg.*_ga_FJJJ98P81G*czE3NTk5NTE1ODAkbzE2JGcwJHQxNzU5OTUxNTgwJGo2MCRsMCRoMA..

Dates: Wednesdays | June cohort: June 3, 10, 17, 24, 2026

Times: 3-4:30 pm

Location: Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $89/month | Returning participants get $10 off registration (ask us for the coupon code).

Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Learn more about our pricing: https://wordcrafters.org/pfyh/