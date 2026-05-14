A low-key lunch meetup for writers who want community, real talk, and a place to keep showing up.

Writing is solitary. The writing life doesn’t have to be.

Come share a meal with other writers and talk shop—craft, process, money, motivation, publishing, rejection, weird writing habits, and whatever’s currently living rent-free in your brain.

What it is

Writer’s Life Lunch is a relaxed, come-as-you-are gathering for writers who want connection and momentum—without a formal program, guest lecture, or pressure to “perform.”

We’ll eat. We’ll talk. We’ll swap notes on what’s working, what’s hard, and what we’re trying next. Sometimes that’ll turn into practical advice (submissions! fellowships! query letters! self-pub spirals!). Sometimes it’ll just be the deeply underrated experience of sitting with people who get it.

Hosted by Wordcrafters Jeaux Bartlett and Daryll Lynne Evans, Writer’s Life Lunch is part community table, part sanity check, part “oh thank god, it’s not just me.”

What this is not

-Not a workshop

-Not a lecture

-Not a critique group

-Not networking-with-a-capital-N (no name tags unless you personally bring one and insist)

What you’ll get

-A place to build writing friendships

-Space to talk about the actual writing life: routines, boundaries, money, rejection, time, energy, confidence

-Crowd-sourced wisdom from people at different stages (new writers welcome!)

-Fresh ideas and next steps—without the “you should be doing more” vibe

"It was fun, thought provoking, and supportive." -Kyra, Writer's Life Lunch

This is for you if…

-You want a writing community that feels human and low-pressure

-You’re craving connection, accountability, or just a reason to leave the house with your notebook

-You have industry questions (traditional publishing, indie, submissions, grants, marketing, platforms, agents, etc.) and want real talk

-You’re stuck, tired, overwhelmed, or in a weird writing season—and want to feel less alone in it

-You simply love talking about writing with other word nerds over lunch

What to expect

This gathering is lightly facilitated and mostly conversational. Expect something like:

-Arrive + eat (bring lunch, grab takeout, or bring snacks—whatever works)

-Quick hellos (optional prompt to get conversation flowing)

-Open conversation guided by what people bring that day: wins, struggles, questions, rants, resources, recommendations

-A little collective problem-solving when someone hits a wall (because someone always has a ladder)

-Leave feeling more grounded (and ideally: less haunted)

No one will be put on the spot. You can talk a lot, a little, or mostly listen.

What to bring

-Your lunch

-Optional: a notebook, a current writing question, or a tiny win you want witnessed

Register here: https://wordcrafters.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F34706

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Time: Noon-1:30 pm

Location: Wordcrafters Studio 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price: $10

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/

If you’ve been impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits or other services that would make this inaccessible to you, even at the Access price, use the code COMMUNITY at checkout.

We’re a tiny nonprofit feeling the effects of the economic times, too, and we want to meet your needs as best we can.

About your hosts

Jeaux Bartlett (they/them or xe/xem) is a writer and teacher living in Eugene, Oregon. Jeaux has published several books and online courses focused on personal growth and their work has appeared in the Register Guard, Lane Monthly, Rochester insider, Crossroads Chronicle, and Nature’s Wisdom amongst other publications.

Jeaux is a certified Grief Recovery Method specialist, a National Spiritualist Teacher, and a Reiki Master Teacher. Jeaux enjoys writing about overcoming loss and adversity, and learning to trust yourself again.

Daryll Lynne Evans (she/her) began her writing career as a playwright with the Performing Arts Conservatory in Colorado, but has since turned to fiction and screenwriting. She has an MFA in fiction from Purdue University, and can happily dive deep into literary fiction, but her true heart is in Sci-Fi Fantasy stories, especially the giant door-stopper tomes. She has presented workshops for the Willamette Writers Conference, The South Coast Writers Conference, and Wordcrafters Conference.