Writers & Wine: A Literary Event & Fundraiser for the Fern Ridge Library

Join us for our 14th year hosting Writers & Wine, a literary event and fundraiser for the Fern Ridge Library! This year, we're featuring artist and author Emily Poole and her brand new book, Cascade of Life: An Artist's Seasonal Guide to the Wild Northwest, a vividly illustrated book exploring the Pacific Northwest's ecosystems through the seasons, featuring over 120 species, hands-on activities, and science sidebars. Tickets to this event include a copy of the book, one glass of wine from our featured winery, Bennett Vineyards & Wine Co., and a raffle ticket entered into the Getaway raffle ($500 certificate to Overleaf Lodge in Yachats). Additional Getaway tickets are $10 each, and we'll have fun raffle baskets up for grabs with tickets for those at $5 each. Enjoy a special reading from Emily Poole, wine and appetizers, and an afternoon of celebrating the literary arts.

Can't attend but still want to support the Library? Purchase a gift bag for $65 and pick up at the Library after October 19. Each gift bag comes with a copy of the book and a bottle of red or white wine in a library tote bag.