Writing Into Yourself: A Seasonal Journaling Series

When you write into the seasons, you find your way into yourself.

You write about autumn—the cooling air, the letting go—and somewhere in the middle of a sentence, you understand why you’ve been so tired. You start writing about winter’s dark nights, and discover what your heart has been trying to tell you for months.

There’s a part of you that doesn’t speak in conversations or rise to the surface in ordinary thought. It knows things before you’ve figured them out—holds feelings you haven’t named yet, carries answers to questions you’ve been circling. Most of the time, daily life keeps you too busy to hear it.

That’s the particular gift of seasonal journaling: it enables you to write into yourself.

You just need a prompt, some quiet, and a blank page.

Maybe you’ve tried journaling. Bought a beautiful notebook. Sat with the perfect pen. Yet still found yourself writing the same circles—the to-do list reworded, the worry rehearsed, the day summarized—without ever quite breaking through to what’s really going on.

Or you’ve wanted to start journaling but haven’t found the entry point that feels right.

The difference between writing in circles and writing into something isn’t effort. It’s having a prompt that gives you a specific door—one that meets you where you actually are. And there’s no better door than the season outside your window.

When you write toward what this particular time of year is asking of you, the deeper part of you tends to show up. Not because the season is magic. Because you gave it permission to.

What to expect

Writing Into Yourself gathers four times a year, during each of the year’s seasons.

Each two-hour session begins with a short grounding practice—settling into your body, arriving in the season you’re in—before moving into several writing prompts.

You’ll write, rest, and write again, with time in between to share what came up—or simply to sit with it. (No pressure, sharing is optional.)

Whether you’re with us in the Wordcrafters studio or joining online, the room holds the kind of attention that makes writing feel safe and, often, surprisingly revelatory.

Your journaling guide, Jeaux Bartlett

Jeaux Bartlett has kept a journal since they were nearly twelve, when their Mum gave them a diary. They’re currently on journal number thirty-three. Over four decades of writing through life’s losses, discoveries, and ordinary days, they’ve learned that the journal is less a record of what happened than a practice of becoming—a reliable way back to yourself when the world has pulled you in too many directions.

Jeaux leads these sessions from that same spirit: not as an instructor with a curriculum, but as a fellow traveler with a good prompt and a belief that your deepest knowing is already there, waiting to write its way to the surface.

What you’ll experience

-Seasonal writing prompts that bypass your thinking mind and open a door to what you actually feel

-A gentle structure that makes starting easy—even if blank pages have stopped you before

-The experience of writing alongside others without being required to share a word

-Surprising clarity about something you didn’t know you were carrying—a worry, a story, a longing, a next step

-A quarterly ritual that lets you track who you’re becoming across the arc of a full year

-A living sense of connection to the season around you, and to yourself within it

-An approach to journaling that you can return to long after the session ends

This class is for you if…

-You’ve been meaning to start a journaling practice and haven’t quite found your way in

-You already journal, but want to go somewhere you haven’t been going on your own

-You have a feeling you’ve been running on autopilot and want to actually check in with yourself

-You’ve been surprised before by what writing revealed to you—and you want more of that

-You want to be with a small group of people without it turning into a class, exactly

What to bring

A journal and pen, a laptop, a tablet—whatever you like to write with. If you arrive empty-handed, we’ve got pens and composition notebooks waiting.

Register here: https://wordcrafters.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F45577

Dates: Sundays

August 9, 2026: Late summer – What’s ripening

November 8, 2026: Fall – What’s letting go

February 14, 2027: Midwinter – What your heart is asking for

May 2, 2027: Spring –What’s ready to become

Times: 3-5 pm

Location: In-person at Wordcrafters Studio 436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401 or online

Cost: $29 individual session, $99 for the full series

To get the series discount, add all 4 sessions to your cart and use the code JOURNALMORE at checkout.

Wordcrafters members: get the series discount + your Wordcrafters membership discount with the code MEMBERJOURNALMORE (for a savings of $27!)