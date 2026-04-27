Get your writing time in and tell your story.

As a writer, you know you have to actually do the writing to make your stories come into being. And it’s legitimately hard to find the time and make the commitment to it.

Accountability works. As does working alongside fellow writers in the sweet quiet of the Wordcrafters studio. No espresso machines screeching, annoying music playing, or folks chatting. Plus, you can get up and go to the bathroom whenever you need to! And you won’t have the distraction of laundry or other procrastination chores.

When you sign up to show up for your writing work, you’re so much more likely to actually do it. These low-key write-ins give you the space, time, and community to make it happen.

“If you want to commit to getting your writing done, then you should join us.“

-Gale Ann

What to expect

Come to the studio and settle in:

-Tuesdays: 9:30-9:45 am

-Sundays: 6:30-6:45 pm

Free parking is available in the parking lot (get a parking pass at the door)

Get your writing done:

-Tuesdays: 9:45-11: 45 am

-Sundays: 6:45-8:45 pm

Have a chat, connect with other writers, pack up, and head on out!

-Tuesdays: 11:45 am to noon

-Sundays: 8:45-9 pm

“It’s a great source of motivation and accountability for spending focused time on writing projects.”

-Amanda Bird

Register here: https://wordcrafters.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F20698&_gl=1*7y52gp*_ga*NjMzNTkzNjk3LjE3NjI1NDkwMTk.*_ga_FJJJ98P81G*czE3NjI5NzY1OTYkbzYkZzEkdDE3NjI5NzY2NzQkajYwJGwwJGgw

Date: Tuesdays and Sundays

Time: 9:30 am-noon Tuesdays, 6:30-9 pm Sundays

Location: Wordcrafters Studio, 436 Charnelton St., Ste. 100, Eugene, OR 97401

Price:

Public: $5

Members: $0 (Yes, Writing Time is free for Wordcrafters members!)

Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Learn more about our pricing: https://wordcrafters.org/pfyh/

If you’ve been impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits or other services that would make this inaccessible to you, even at the Access price, use the code COMMUNITY at checkout.

We’re a tiny nonprofit feeling the effects of the economic times, too, and we want to meet your needs as best we can.

About your hosts

Jeaux Bartlett (they/them or xe/xem) is a writer and teacher living in Eugene, Oregon. Jeaux has published several books and online courses focused on personal growth and their work has appeared in the Register Guard, Lane Monthly, Rochester insider, Crossroads Chronicle, and Nature’s Wisdom amongst other publications.

Jeaux is a certified Grief Recovery Method specialist, a National Spiritualist Teacher, and a Reiki Master Teacher. Jeaux enjoys writing about overcoming loss and adversity, and learning to trust yourself again.

Jeaux is currently working on Unintentional Community, their third autofiction novel. They’re a genre-bending writer whose work explores nature, healing, and the body, and they believe, deeply, in the power of story to transform and connect.

Sunday evening volunteer host

Heather McBride (she/her) is a content strategist at Adobe but has novelist aspirations. She’s been bookish since birth but got serious about her own writing when teaching composition at U of O.

Heather lives in Eugene with a constantly changing cast of grown children, a bass guitarist husband, and her anxiety ridden lab.